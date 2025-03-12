Tribal fury mounts as industries defy eviction notices in Sonapur

Jorabat, March 12: Frustration and anger erupted among tribal organizations today after the much-anticipated eviction of two industrial units M/ Superlite AAC Blocks Industry and Purbanchal Cement Pvt Ltd from the protected South Kamrup Tribal Belt under Sonapur revenue circle was stalled yet again. Despite repeated court orders and fresh eviction notices, the industries continue to operate, sparking accusations of administrative negligence and legal manoeuvring to delay the process.

The disputed land in question spans 16B-00K-13L, covered under Dag No. 35, KP Patta No. 30, in Sarutari village, Sonapur, where M/s Superlite AAC Blocks Industry has been operating for years in violation of Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (ALRR) Act, 1886. Purbanchal Cement Pvt Ltd, another industrial establishment facing eviction, also occupies land within the protected belt, despite strict legal provisions prohibiting ownership by non-tribal entities.

"Enough is enough! This is not just about two industries; this is about the survival of the indigenous people and the integrity of tribal land," said Ramen L Kathar, chief convener of CCTOA (Dimoria District Unit). He accused the authorities of "playing with the rights and emotions of the tribal communities" and warned that failure to execute the eviction would lead to intensified protests across the region.

The battle for reclaiming this tribal land has been ongoing since 2019, when the Sonapur Circle Officer first reported the illegal encroachment to the deputy commissioner of Kamrup (M). In September 2023, the industries were served eviction notices, but legal interventions allowed them to continue operations. Eventually, the case reached the court, which ruled in favour of Sobita Rongpharpi, the daughter of Kardom Ke Aarpi (owner of the said land), directing the eviction of Superlite AAC Blocks Industry.

Despite the court's eviction order, the administration issued a fresh notice in January 2025 but failed to carry out the eviction, allegedly due to procedural and administrative considerations. Another notice was issued this month, with the Sonapur circle officer seeking police personnel from Sonapur Police Outpost to execute the eviction drive today. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the authorities failed to act, further igniting tensions.

With no sign of the administration initiating action, tribal leaders have given a final ultimatum to the administration-execute the eviction immediately or face massive protests and direct action from indigenous communities. "We will not allow our ancestral land to be grabbed by outsiders under the cover of legal trickery. If the administration does not act, we will take matters into our own hands," warned a tribal leader.

The protesters have also accused certain middlemen with ties to the Revenue department of facilitating illegal land allotments in the tribal belt, allowing non-eligible entities to acquire large tracts of land. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the role of officials who allegedly helped industrialists bypass land regulations.

