Tree felling for GNB flyover in Ambari sparks outrage; citizens accuse govt of 'betrayal'

Guwahati, June 8: The construction of the GNB flyover bypass road has sparked widespread outrage among citizens, following the felling of hundreds of mature trees in the historic Dighalipukhuri and Ambari areas—reportedly carried out under the cover of darkness.

What began as an infrastructure project has now spiralled into a full-blown controversy, with the government facing serious allegations of deception, disregard for civic rights, and violations of environmental norms.

This backlash comes despite earlier assurances given by the state to the Guwahati High Court that no trees near Dighalipukhuri would be harmed during the course of the project. The administration’s decision to proceed with large-scale tree cutting has since drawn sharp criticism from residents and environmental activists alike.

“This is nothing short of betrayal,” said Dr. Dinesh Chandra Goswami, an eminent scientist and environmentalist.

“They dug around ten meters of soil, and the tree simply collapsed. This shows there was no intention of relocating the tree, only to destroy it. The government claimed it would relocate the trees, but if you look at their condition now, relocation is no longer possible. The flyover can come later; the trees were here first. Instead of acting in good faith, they’ve dismissed expert advice and public trust. If there’s anything left of the trees, immediate replantation with proper soil, nutrients, and care is the least that must be done," he said.

Legal experts have also raised alarm over the government’s actions, pointing to inconsistencies in official court submissions and the events that followed.

“The government promised in court that no trees in the Dighalipukhuri area would be harmed, and this was clearly stated in Para 7 of their response to a PIL. Yet, they went ahead and felled the trees, that too in the dark of night like thieves,” said advocate Santanu Borthakur.

Terming it as a "direct insult" to the court, the Constitution, and the rule of law, the advocate said that when citizens protested, the government responded with a blanket ban on rallies and public gatherings in Guwahati the very next day. "This is an outright attempt to silence public dissent and muzzle democratic rights. We have filed an Intervention Application (IA) and are awaiting the court’s response,” he said.

Adding further weight to the criticisms, prominent academic and environmental advocate Dr. Manorama Sharma questioned the authenticity of the state’s so-called translocation plan.

“The Chief Minister spoke eloquently about tree translocation, but there is no such plan available on any government portal. I searched every department website, nothing exists,” Dr. Sharma said.

She went on to explain how translocating a tree isn’t a mechanical process. "Each tree has unique needs - the depth of plantation, the type of soil, specific nutrients, all require careful research. CSIR has laid down clear guidelines for such activities. Ignoring them is not just negligence, it’s an environmental crime.” she said.

The areas around Dighalipukhuri and Ambari are historically and environmentally significant, with centuries-old trees that contribute to Guwahati’s urban ecosystem. Experts warn that removing them not only damages biodiversity but also reduces natural defences against pollution, heat, and urban flooding.

As legal proceedings unfold, and citizens continue to demand answers, the GNB flyover bypass road project is quickly becoming a flashpoint for broader concerns around urban planning, public accountability, and environmental ethics in Assam.