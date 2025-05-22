Trapped in traffic: How many hours are Guwahatians losing daily?

Rajesh, a regular office-goer who travels daily from Rajgarh to Dispur, is sitting in his swanky sedan. It’s a weekday and despite moving out of home on time, he is panicking - it has been 20 minutes and the traffic hasn’t moved an inch.

His phone keeps buzzing with work calls, cutting through the monotony of honking cars — and anxiety creeps in. He hits the horn in frustration, adding to the chaos. But the road ahead remains gridlocked - there is no way out.

Such is the daily reality for most commuters in Guwahati, who bear the brunt of relentless traffic congestion. For many, it has become as routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. The nuisance of traffic jams is now an unwelcome but inseparable part of city life.

Data don’t lie

Guwahati is grappling with a mounting traffic crisis that affects nearly every resident, regardless of their mode of transport. Recent data and firsthand accounts reveal that average commute times are steadily surging, making daily travel increasingly arduous for the city’s inhabitants.

A typical journey from Ulubari to GS Road—a roughly 5-km stretch—should ideally take 10 to 15 minutes without traffic. However, it often takes close to 45 minutes, whether by car or motorcycle.

Similarly, the 3-km route from Dighalpukhuri to Chandmari, which should take 5 to 7 minutes, frequently stretches to half-an-hour, that too if the “traffic gods” are on your side. Ongoing construction of flyovers and roadworks has only worsened the congestion.

Another key route, Ganeshguri to Khanapara (5.5 km), should take around 15 minutes but often drags on for 40 minutes, especially near Rukminigaon, where flyover construction has created a significant bottleneck.

Residents decry

People who once enjoyed driving are now complaining. There is a growing consensus that driving—or even riding—in Guwahati has become a hassle.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Pallabi Kalita, a lecturer at a private university, said, “Driving through GS Road drains you. The traffic cuts down my mileage, and I spend almost Rs 10,000 a month on fuel.”

Even two-wheeler riders, who usually enjoy faster commutes, report that a 4–5 km trip can still take up to 30 minutes during rush hour.

The average traffic speed in Guwahati is around 20 km/h, with typical trip lengths now at 6.3 km (up from 4.1 km in 2016). Yet, a journey of just 8–11 km can take over an hour, and major arterial roads like GS Road may require two hours to cross during peak times.

But is peak-hour congestion during office, school timings, or festivals the only reason? Or is Guwahati plagued by deeper issues in traffic management?

“The problem isn’t just traffic control—we have personnel deployed throughout the city. It’s deeper-rooted,” said a senior traffic official from Basistha.

He blames it on the number of vehicles, saying, it has drastically increased in the city. “Combined with poor traffic sense among people, haphazard city planning, and continuous construction, the issue has only worsened,” he added. This raises a pertinent question - why not switch to public transport?

Buses, cabs, apps & chaos

For many, public transport is no longer a time-saving alternative. Kasturi Baishya, an office-goer from Zoo Road, spends over three hours daily commuting just 8.5 km to work via shared vans and city buses.

“To reach Christian Basti from Zoo Road, I have to take GS Road, which is always congested,” she explains. Despite being affordable, overcrowded and sluggish public transport often means even short distances take over an hour.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) operates approximately 256 electric and 100 CNG buses, each making an average of 4–5 trips daily and carrying about 100,000 passengers on working days. However, frequent stops and erratic traffic often double travel times.

“I often face delays while travelling by bus. They tend to overstay at stops to pick up more passengers. This causes delays and makes me late for work or home,” said Pritima Chhetri, a resident of Maligaon.

“It took me around 50 minutes to cross a 1 km stretch in Rukminigaon, which is absolutely unacceptable,” said Manas Adhikari, a daily commuter, speaking to The Assam Tribune.

App-based cab services like Ola and Uber have become popular alternatives, especially among corporate employees and tourists. However, cab drivers, too, struggle with the city’s gridlocked roads. Delays are common, and many drivers find it difficult to reach destinations on time—especially during peak hours.

“My rides usually start around 9 am, and from that point on, I face traffic jams almost daily. It’s become a ritual. Sometimes I try to pick only short or less-congested rides,” shared Rubul Ali, a bike taxi rider from Hedayetpur.

Delivery personnel also bear the brunt. Many report delays and difficulties meeting delivery schedules due to citywide traffic snarls.

With a disjointed public transport system, rising vehicle ownership, and infrastructure failing to keep pace, Guwahatians—regardless of how they travel—are united by one shared frustration - the daily grind of traffic.

On average, it’s safe to say that each Guwahatian spends about 1.5 to 2 hours in traffic every day. So, the question now is—how long can Guwahati afford to crawl forward like this?