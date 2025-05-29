Transport dept's doorstep services aim to streamline vehicle documentation

Guwahati, May 29: A team of Transport Department is paying regular visits to homes and offices of vehicle owners to carry out on-the-spot resolution of document-related grievances, driver’s licence services, tax payments, and other essential facilities.

Held under the supervision of the special duty officer of the Transport department and District Transport Officer Gautam Das, the drive also aims at identifying those luxury vehicles and other vehicles owned by multinational companies who are yet to rectify their vehicle documents.

Das stressed that proper vehicle documentation is critical for ensuring the safety of passengers and drivers.

“Valid documents are the primary and most crucial requirement for any vehicle. Without them, a vehicle cannot be deemed ‘live’ or legally operational,” he said.

He further warned that in case of accidents involving such vehicles, third-party victims might not receive compensation from the government or insurance companies.

The senior official urged owners to clear pending dues, including taxes, and update documents like driver’s licences, fitness certificates, permits, and pollution-free certificates promptly.

The Transport Department has heightened vigilance, particularly against commercial vehicles, multinational enterprises, and construction companies operating without valid documentation to prevent road safety violations.