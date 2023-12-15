Transport Dept raids several locations in Guwahati ahead of New Year celebrations

Guwahati, Dec 15: Ahead of the picnic season and New Year celebrations, the Transport Department in Guwahati raided several locations in the city on Thursday.

Every vehicle, be it a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler, has been checked thoroughly, and breathalysers were also used to measure the alcohol content.

As per sources, the transport department will take strict action against those driving under the influence of alcohol.

It may be mentioned that the raid will be conducted every day in order to ensure public safety.