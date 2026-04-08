Transport crunch hits Guwahati ahead of polling; voters stranded, fares surge

Guwahati, April 8: On the eve of polling day for the Assam Assembly elections, Guwahati is in the grip of a severe transport crunch. Thousands are stranded across key transit points, raising concerns over access to polling stations.

From GS Road to Zoo Road and LGBI Airport corridor to Lamb Road, an unusual and sudden disappearance of city buses has thrown daily life into disarray.

At major junctions such as Khanapara and Jalukbari, crowds have surged, with many waiting for hours in the heat, unsure of getting a ride in time to vote.

The situation has worsened as large numbers attempt to return to their hometowns ahead of polling. With buses off the roads, options remain scarce and available services are being stretched and, in some cases, overpriced.

Auto-rickshaw and small vehicle operators, sensing an opportunity, have reportedly hiked fares up to five times the usual rate.

What would typically cost Rs 10 to Rs 30 is now being charged anywhere between Rs 70 and Rs 100, further increasing the distress of passengers.

At Jalukbari, one of the worst-affected points, the desperation is palpable. Long queues snake around bus stops, and four wheelers are beginning to fray as uncertainty looms.









People atop a mini-van traveling to their hometown

Pinky Kashyap, a voter from Hajo, described her ordeal.

“There are barely any buses, and we’ve been standing in the heat for the past two hours. It’s disheartening that people who want to vote are made to suffer like this. Public transport should have been arranged properly. Many may not even make it home to vote because of this," she told The Assam Tribune.

For many, the delay is not just inconvenient but potentially disenfranchising. Kamal Medhi, who is trying to reach Goreswar, echoed similar frustration.

“We’ve been waiting for over two to three hours. There are no buses at all. Small vehicles are charging Rs 100 for what normally costs Rs 10. They won’t even move unless they get enough passengers. It feels like we are being taken advantage of," he said.

The chaos is not limited to a single route. Passengers heading towards Rangiya and Nalbari report similar struggles, with inflated fares and a severe shortage of vehicles.

“The situation is extremely difficult. We’ve been waiting for a long time, and even the few vehicles available have increased their fares significantly. It’s becoming unaffordable", Rajiya Sultana, bound for Rangiya, said.

Riju Das, a voter from Nalbari, fears he may miss his chance to vote altogether.

“There are no buses to Nalbari. Autos are running, but the fares have doubled. We’ve been waiting endlessly with no assurance of getting a vehicle. It’s worrying because voting is important, but reaching home seems uncertain.”

Another commuter, Nilam Boro summed up the sentiment shared by many stranded commuters. “We came here with the intention to vote, but managing transport has become a huge challenge. Fares have shot up, and there are no vehicles. If this continues, many people may not be able to vote at all," she said.

The transport breakdown comes at a critical time when election machinery is in full swing. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am across polling stations, with over 1.25 lakh polling and presiding officers deployed.









Commuters waiting at a bus stop frantically looking for vehicles to travel home for voting





While election personnel are being dispatched in phases, the plight of ordinary voters trying to reach their constituencies has been largely overlooked.

Adding to the complexity, police and district administrations are on high alert to ensure smooth conduct of elections, but the absence of a coordinated transport plan for the public has exposed a glaring gap.

For many voters, especially those working or studying away from home, the journey back has turned into an ordeal. Some have already given up hope, while others continue to wait, clinging to the possibility of finding a ride.