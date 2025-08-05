Translocated for GNB Flyover, Ambari trees find new life at Lachit Ghat

Guwahati, August 5: In a reassuring development, several mature trees translocated from Ambari to Lachit Ghat along the banks of the Brahmaputra are not only surviving—but thriving.

Moved to facilitate the construction of the GNB flyover, the trees have begun sprouting fresh green leaves with the onset of the monsoon, easing public concerns about their survival.

Over 70 trees—including Deodar and Krishnachura specimens, some over 40 years old, were carefully uprooted and replanted at various locations as part of the infrastructure project.

Of these, 33 were relocated to the Textile area in Ambari itself, while 42 were shifted to the banks of the Brahmaputra.

The translocation had initially sparked strong opposition from environmental groups and concerned citizens, many of whom questioned whether fully grown trees could survive such a shift.

Protests were held, and scepticism loomed over the success of the operation. But time appears to have silenced the doubts.

Jakir Alam, CEO of DIMTC Services, the agency entrusted with the transplantation, outlined the extensive process that went into ensuring the trees' survival.

“We’ve relocated trees across the country, but this was our first project in Guwahati. The process, funded through a Rs 25 lakh tender by the Public Works Department, involved phased root excavation and branch trimming over 45 days, with medicinal treatments applied to aid recovery,” he told The Assam Tribune.

While a 100% survival rate cannot be guaranteed, Alam said the method aims for a 95% success rate - something now evident in the fresh budding leaves seen on most of the relocated trees.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania also expressed satisfaction over the progress.

“We’re happy to see the trees blossoming with the arrival of the monsoon. While development is vital, we’re equally committed to preserving nature. This effort reflects our balanced approach,” he said.

The visible signs of growth now stand as a testament to the project's success and a hopeful model for sustainable urban development.