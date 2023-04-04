Traffic rules for IPL match laid out in Guwahati for April 5 and 8

Guwahati, April 4: In an effort to ensure safety of public on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, during the IPL matches to be held at ACA Stadium Barasapara, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic has laid out the following restrictions of the movement of vehicles which will be imposed on 5th and 8th April, 2023 :.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply on National Highways 17 and 27 from 11 am on April 5 to 1 am on April 6.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply on National Highways 17 and 27 from 5 am to 10 pm on April 8

Plying of commercial and three-wheelers on AK Azad Road and AK Deb Road has been restricted from 1 pm to 11:45 pm on April 5 and from 11 am to 10 pm on April 8 during the match.

Parking arrangements for vehicles coming via AK Deb road has been done at Champawati Field, Ganeshpara Field, Datalpara Field, Ambari Rangpathar, PWD Field, Latashil Ambari.

AK Azad Road shall be one-way from 3pm to 11:45pm on April 5 and from 11:30am to 10 pm on April 8. However, the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Cycle factory side towards Lakhra Chariali. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Lakhara Chariali except car pass holders for match, schools buses and emergency vehicles including ambulance and fire tenders.

Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes from 3 pm to 11:45 pm on April 5 and from 11:30 am to 10 pm on April 8

This arrangement has been made to prevent inconvenience to the public.