Traffic restrictions imposed on IND vs AUS T20 match in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 27: Ahead of the 3rd T20 International Cricket Match to be held in the city, Guwahati Traffic Police on Monday issued restrictions on vehicular movements for November 28, 2023.

The traffic restrictions were issued to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, etc.

The following are the restrictions on the movement of vehicles:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on November 28, 2023

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on AK Azad road and AK Dev road from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on November 28

AK Azad Road (Lokhra Road) shall be one way from 3 pm on November 28.

The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory side towards Lokhra Chariali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lokhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match, school buses and emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire tenders etc.

On November 28, the Barsapara road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except local residents. There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium

Meanwhile, the following are the entry roads for the spectators:

Gate No. 2 on Barsapara Road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

Gate No. 3 on RG Baruah Path will enter via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road)

Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

Gate No. 5 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road (AK Deb Road)

Gate No. 6 on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road (AK Azad Road)

Gate No. 7 on Barsapara road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

Furthermore, the following designated parking spots have been issued for the day:

Coming via AK Deb Road-

Champabati Field

Ganeshpara Field

Datalpara Field

Champabati Field to Garchuk Tiniali (single line road side parking in one side)

Ambari Rangpathar Field

PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari

Coming via AK Azad Road-

Lutuma Field

Cycle Factory Field near Vishal marriage hall

Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (single line road side parking in one side)

New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara

Rolling Mill parking field

Kalimandir Spring club field, Colony Bazar