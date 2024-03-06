Traffic restrictions imposed on B Baruah Road in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 6: Commuters are likely to face traffic congestion as restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed on Guwahati’s B Baruah Road from Wednesday for the cross-culvert construction work.

The Guwahati Traffic Police informed that the construction work of Cross Culvert at B. Baruah Road that started on March 5, 2024, at midnight will lead to traffic congestion on the said road. “But during the construction work the normal traffic flow will remain to be continued,” reads the notification issued.

The Guwahati traffic police appealed to the citizens to bear the inconvenience till the completion of work and urge their support for regulating the traffic flow.

According to the notification, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed: