Traffic restrictions imposed in Guwahati on June 4

Guwahati, Jun 4: The Deputy Commissioner of Police issued a traffic advisory on Monday for Guwahati due to the counting of votes in connection with the 2024 general parliamentary election.

The notification stated “To ensure safety of common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to ensure free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic shall be imposed on 4th June, 2024 in view of the counting of votes in connection with the General Parliamentary Election, 2024.”

The advisory includes-



1. Plying of heavy goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-27, falling under Guwahati City, from 4 AM of 4th June, 2024, till counting process is over.

2. The vehicles coming from Jyotikuchi side towards Rajiv Gandhi Road shall be diverted towards A.K Azad Road not allowing any vehicles coming via this road towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. Rajiv Gandhi Road will be earmarked as no vehicle plying zone as well as No Parking Zone.

3. No vehicles will be allowed to enter from IOCL side in the service lane towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

4. The vehicles coming from Garchuk side towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre shall be diverted towards NH-27 through the flyover bridge, thereby not allowing any vehicles to enter in the service lane towards Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. This restriction is exempted for Election Duty Personnel, Poll related Materials and any Emergency Service Vehicle.

5. The above restrictions will not hamper, in any way, the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders etc.







