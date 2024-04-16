Traffic restrictions imposed in Guwahati for PM Modi’s visit

Guwahati, April 16: In view of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State, Guwahati police has imposed a number of restrictions on the movement of vehicles on Tuesday.

As per the regulations, vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the stretch of GS Road, from ABC point to Assam Legislative Assembly rotary, from 6 pm onwards. In the same stretch, vehicles of both the sides will ply on one track from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The restriction will be in place till the Prime Minister’s carcade crosses the area. However, the restriction will not hamper the movement of emergency vehicles, like Fire Tenders, Ambulance, Life Saving Drugs and oxygen cylinder carrying vehicles etc.

Apart from this restriction, plying of all commercial goods carrying vehicles will be restricted on in the stretch of NH 17 in the city, along with DG Road, MG Road, B Borooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road from 3 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday.

During the same period, plying of slow moving vehicles and carts will be restricted on DG Road, MG Road, B Borooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road too. From 3 pm onwards, all ASTC and private city buses will be regulated from LGBI airport towards Khanapara via NH 17, DG Road, MG Road, B Borooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road.

For smooth and safe movement of vehicles during the period, the police has also issued rules regarding diversion of vehicles through different routes, starting from Jalukbari point to Khanapara rotary.

However, barricades have been erected at dividers and roadsides of GS Road as part of the scheduled road show of the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, In view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has declared ‘no fly zone’ and ‘no cracker zone’ in the route starting from LGBI airport to Khanapara, via Jalukbari, Maligaon, Bharalumkukh, Panbazar, GS Road and Sixmile.

