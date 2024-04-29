Traffic restrictions imposed in Guwahati for Amit Shah's visit

Guwahati, April 29: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow, Guwahati Traffic Police imposed restrictions on vehicular movement in parts of the city on Monday.

According to sources, Shah will hold a road show in the city and will be campaigning for the BJP candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

For Shah’s road show, the following restrictions on vehicular traffic have been imposed in the city:

1. Plying of all commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-17 falling under Guwahati City (VIP Flyover to Jalukbari Rotary), DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), RKC Road (Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali), AK Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), FA Road (Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali), AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover) and B.K Kakati Road (Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover) from 12 PM to 9 PM on 29th April, 2024.

2. Plying of slow moving vehicles / carts shall be restricted on DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharal Bridge), RKC Road (Bharalu Railway Gate No. 9 to Fatasil Chariali), AK Dev Road (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali), FA Road (Ambari Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali), AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover) and B.K Kakati Road (Ulubari to Aarya Nagar Flyover) from 12 PM to 9 PM on 29th April, 2024.

3. On 29th April, 2024 from 1 PM onwards all ASTC and Private City buses to be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Machkhowa via NH-17, DG Road (Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa), MG Road (Machkhowa to Bharalu Bridge), A.K Dev (Fatasil Chariali to Garchuk Chariali) and AK Azad Road (Lokhra to Aarya Nagar Flyover).

4. In the stretch from Birubari Tiniali, near Aarya Nagar Flyover to Lalganesh Tiniali at AK Azad Road vehicular traffic in this stretch will not be allowed to ply from 2 PM onwards.

5. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders and School Buses etc.












