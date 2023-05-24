Traffic restrictions imposed in Guwahati ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Guwahati, May 24: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit in Assam, Guwahati Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an order restricting vehicular movement.

According to an official statement from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati the restrictions were imposed to protect the general public and to give free passage to emergency vehicles.

The notification states that the limitations will take effect on May 25, 2023, during the visit of the Home Minister.











