Traffic restrictions imposed for Vice President’s visit to Guwahati on Feb 13

Guwahati, Feb 13: Ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Guwahati, the city traffic police have imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles for Tuesday.

In a notification, the traffic police said that the restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders and so on.

The following restrictions have been imposed for February 13:

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-17, AT Road, D.G Road, M.G Road, Taibullah Road, B.Borooah Road, G.S Road, Panjabari Road and NH-27 falling under Guwahati City from 8 AM to 10 PM on 13th February, 2024.

Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH17, AT Road, D.G Road, M.G Road, Taibullah Road, B.Borooah Road, G.S Road and Panjabari Road from 8 AM to 10 PM on 13th February, 2024.

City buses/ASTC buses, slow-moving vehicles etc. will be regulated accordingly depending upon the traffic scenario of the city.

It may be mentioned that Jagdeep Dhankhar has been invited by the state government to participate in the Assam civilian awards ceremony scheduled on Tuesday at 4.30 pm to be organised at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati’s Panjabari.