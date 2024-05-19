Traffic restrictions imposed for RR vs KKR IPL match on May 19 in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 19: In view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Guwahati Traffic Police imposed traffic restrictions in the city on Sunday to ensure the safety of the common public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently abled persons on the road, and further to ensure free passage to emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, etc.

The IPL match between RR and KKR will be held at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara on May 19.

The following are the restrictions imposed on traffic movement in the city:















