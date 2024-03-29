Traffic restrictions imposed due to live charity concert in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 29:The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police issued a traffic advisory in Guwahati for the upcoming Sa Re Ga Ma Arts of Music, Live Charity Concert and Dance Performance by Jubin Nautiyal and Master Dharmesh on March 29, 2024.

In order to ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently abled persons on the road and to give free passage to emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the event:



Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheeler and above shall be restricted on B. Barooah Road from 12 PM to 11 PM on 29th March, 2024.

All slow moving vehicles are restricted to ply on B. Barooah Road from 12 PM to 11 PM on 29th March, 2024.

As there is likelihood of traffic congestion on the B. Barooah Road, people may avoid the said route from 4 PM till the programme is over.









