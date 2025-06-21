Traffic restrictions announced for Ambubachi Mela 2025, special measures for pilgrim safety

Guwahati, June 21: The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a series of traffic and movement restrictions for the annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple to ensure the safety of pilgrims and the general public. The restrictions will be enforced from June 22 to June 25, with special focus on safe access to the Kamakhya Temple and uninterrupted passage for emergency vehicles.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), several routes will be restricted for regular vehicular movement, and special passes will be required for access near the Kamakhya foothill.

The key traffic restrictions include:

Restricted access to Kamakhya foothill

Only vehicles with valid passes issued by the District Administration will be allowed towards Kamakhya Temple. Emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, and vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders are exempt.

Limited ferry car movement

Vehicles with Ferry Car passes can operate between 5 PM to 10 PM only.

Pandu Port road

The road will now serve as an emergency contingency route and not for regular ferry car movement.

Route diversions for pilgrims

Pilgrims from Jalukbari will use the service lane of Nilachal Flyover, drop pilgrims at NF Railway HQ Gate No. 3, take a U-turn, and move towards Adabari Bus Stand or Boripara Field for parking.

Pilgrims from Bharalumukh side will use the service lane of Nilachal Flyover and drop pilgrims near Railway Gate No. 4.

Bus movement guidelines

All ASTC, City, and private buses must ply only over Nilachal Flyover, avoiding the service lane. No buses will drop passengers at the flyover’s end.

Designated parking zones

Pilgrims are advised to park their two-wheelers, LMVs, and HMVs at Adabari Bus Stand, Boripara Field, ASTC Machkhowa, or Sonaram High School Field.

No roadside parking zones

Strict prohibition of roadside parking on roads including Pandu Port Road, Borbazar Road, Bharalumukh Elevator Corridor, D.G. Road, and Nilachal Flyover.

Commercial vehicle restrictions

Goods vehicles, including slow-moving three-wheelers, will be restricted on key roads like MG Road, AT Road, and DG Road from 5 AM to 11 PM.

Inter-district and long-distance bus ban

No long-distance or inter-district buses (including ASTC) will be allowed on AT Road, MG Road, and DG Road.

Kamakhya railway arrivals

Buses arriving at Kamakhya Railway junction will travel via PNG Road and D.G. Road to Pandu Port for temporary camp drop-off.

Heavy vehicle restrictions

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from NH-27 towards Gosala via Tetelia.

Advisory for airport commuters

People travelling towards LGBI Airport are advised to take NH-27 and plan their routes in advance due to possible congestion.

These comprehensive measures aim to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Ambubachi Mahayog while ensuring emergency access, public safety, and a hassle-free experience for the lakhs of devotees expected to attend.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, has urged all commuters and devotees to cooperate and follow the instructions during the mela period.