Traffic alert issued for Guwahati after Wednesday’s rain

Guwahati, August 7: After a nightmarish experience on Monday, when the entire city was crippled by urban floods after an hour of downpour, Guwahati is bracing for another potential flash flood as moderate rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday afternoon.

In anticipation of a recurrence, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert, advising commuters to avoid the following roads to ease traffic movement:



1. Rukminigaon, PIBCO point on GS Road



2. Juripar, Panzabari



3. Survey-Beltola Road



4. Zoo Road



5. Hatigaon road



6. SFS School, Satgaon



7. GNB Road



8. Boripara



9. Boragaon on NH



10. Chandmari



11. Commerce college Point



The Guwahati Traffic Police further issued contact number of Control Room for queries:



+91 3612730989



+916026176755

+91 6901269006

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to a popular micro-blogging website, warning the citizens to exercise caution in case of severe rainfall.



"Guwahati is experiencing another round of heavy rain. We request everyone to stay indoors and avoid using vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Additionally, please avoid vehicular movement towards the downtown hospital areas on GS Road,” he wrote.



Earlier, Sarma had stressed on inter-state coordination with neighbouring Meghalaya to mitigate the perennial problem of urban, flash flooding in Guwahati.



“Yesterday, Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya received record rainfall of nearly 100 mm. Heavy rainfall in the hills along with rains of 60 mm in Guwahati. This 90-minutes of rain was nearly 25% of rainfall the city receives during the entire monsoon season. This resulted in extraordinary flash floods in parts of the state capital,” he posted on a popular micro-blogging website.

