Traffic advisory issued for Jagannath Rath Yatra in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 7: In view of the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Guwahati on Sunday from 2pm, the city traffic police has issued an advisory alerting probable congestion on various roads across the city.

The following are the roads where traffic congestion might occur:

GS Road (Paltan Bazar to Six Mile)

R.P. Road (Ganeshguri Flyover to Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir)

Kahilipara Road (Ganeshguri Ganesh Mandir to Dakhingaon)

Beltola-Basistha Road (Last Gate to Basistha Chariali)

Tripura Goli (Balughat) upto Six-Mile Flyover

VIP Road (Six Mile Flyover to Narengi Tiniali)

Panjabari Road (Six Mile to Batahghuli)

Refinery Road (1 No. Salbari to Gopalnagar Trijunction)

M.R.D. Road (Bamunimaidam Railway Colony to Hatigarh Chariali)

Mother Teresa Road (Gita Mandir to Zoo Road Tiniali)

A.T. Road (Paltan Bazar to Ulubari Chariali)

B.K. Kakoti Road (Ulubari Chariali to Arya Nagar)

A.K. Azad Road (Lalganesh to Nepali Mandir)

M.D. Shah Road (Nepali Mandir to Gadhuli Bazar)

MG Road/ D.G. Road (Gauhati High Court to Maligaon Chariali)

S.J. Road (Kumarpara Panch Ali to Athgaon Bridge)

“The general public are advised to avoid the above-mentioned stretches of the roads for smooth commuting, as far as possible. Citizens are requested to co-operate,” the traffic police advisory reads.