Top police officers to visit all police stations in Assam for inspection

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh on Tuesday visited Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati for inspection.

While speaking to the reporters, GP Singh said, “All the top police officers will visit all the police stations in the state for inspection. I have six police stations under my responsibility and today I have visited the Pan Bazaar Police Station for inspection.”

The DGP informed that the department is thinking about making arrangements for permanent accommodation for the policemen, adding that, “Demolishing old dilapidated buildings and rebuilding them into new ones is also on the cards.”

Meanwhile, he directed the Officer-in-Charge of the police station to shift the seized vehicles to another location.

GP Singh assured that he would try to resolve the issues of the police personnel by listening to their complaints.