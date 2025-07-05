Three years on, Guwahati’s plastic woes persist despite raids & regulations

Three years have passed since the Assam government and Pollution Control Board (PCBA) imposed a ban on single-use plastics but the policy remains largely symbolic in Guwahati.

From local markets to street corners, banned plastic items remain in wide circulation, exposing gigantic loopholes in enforcement and public compliance.

According to the guidelines issued in July 2022, all plastic carry bags below 120 microns were outlawed, along with other items such as cups, straws, and plates.

The directive followed nationwide efforts to curb non-biodegradable waste and reduce pollution in water bodies and drainage systems.

Yet, despite multiple enforcement drives by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA), single-use plastics continue to flood local markets.





Clogged drains due to plastic is a regular sight in the city. (AT Photo)

Vendors and retailers still hand out the banned material, with little visible fear of penalties or long-term consequences.

Without a significant shift, from occasional raids to regular crackdowns supported by public participation and affordable alternatives, the ban risks becoming mere lip service.

Even though six plastic-manufacturing units in and around Guwahati were shut down as part of the crackdown, most vendors now procure plastics from neighbouring states.

Many vendors say they have no choice. “We can’t afford jute or paper bags for everyday sales. Customers refuse to pay extra,” said a vegetable seller at Ganeshguri Market.

Another shopkeeper near Uzan Bazar added, “No one brings their own bag. If we say no plastic, we lose customers.”

Locals, too, express frustration over the state of enforcement. “Every shop gives you plastic bags. Why make laws if you can't implement them?” asked Ranjan Das, a resident of Rehabari.

Anjit Dhar, a resident of Zoo Road said, “Plastic bags and other products are something that we as a society have a love-hate relationship with. We know they are harmful to our health, clog our drains causing inundation, but still we cannot do without them.”

According to GMC data, Guwahati generates nearly 550 tonnes of solid waste daily, an estimated 20% to 60% of which is plastic, depending on the season and area.









A manhole in the city filled with plastic wastes. (AT Photo)

These plastics clog drains, choke rivers such as the Bharalu and Bahini, and contribute heavily to the city’s notorious flash floods during monsoons.

“Single-use plastics are a silent killer. Not only do they destroy the ecosystem, but they also worsen our flood situation,” said Rabindra Nath Mazumdar, an environmental activist with Save Bharalu Abhiyan.

Officials from the GMC claim they are conducting joint raids and issuing fines. However, these efforts remain in limbo and ineffective.

Speaking on the matter, a GMC official, requesting anonymity, said that enforcement drives are conducted throughout the city, however, vendors and businesses do not comply, and within days revert back to usage of the banned plastics.

“It has to be a cooperative effort from the public, businesses and the authorities for the ban to work,” he added.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, a police official from Panbazar said, “We do take part in sporadic raids around the shops and such, throughout the city, but these are not regular, which may, in-turn cause the rise of plastic usage in the city.”

The PCBA, however, distanced itself from the issue, stating it is not responsible for enforcing the plastic ban.

"It has to be followed by the responsible authorities like GMC and the police. We just take stock of what goes around generally, but we do not enforce,” said Anil Mishra, the Chairman of PCBA.

Another ex-official of PCBA said that the board just keeps track of the proceedings and whether or not the plastics being used are of the permissible micron.

"But beyond that it is up to the authorities like GMC who have to enforce the laws and make sure it is being adhered to,” said the official.

The state’s war on plastic is at a crossroads. While the rules are in place and agencies claim to be acting, the streets of Guwahati tell a different story.

As things stand, the "blanket ban" continues to go down the drains (quite literally), alongside tonnes of plastic.