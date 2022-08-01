84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Three of a family killed after train hits car in Assam

By IANS

Guwahati, Aug 1: Three members of a family were killed on Sunday when a car in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding train at a level crossing in Assam's Nagaon district, police said.

The police added that the train, which was travelling from Guwahati and was headed to Silghat, hit a Maruti Swift car in which the car owner Chandra Kumar Kalita, his wife Neelima Kalita and their son Sunuy were travelling in, killing them on the spot.

The police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of the victims.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the car was badly damaged.

IANS


