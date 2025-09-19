Three missing teen girls rescued in Guwahati after swift police operation

Guwahati, Sept 19: Three teenage girls who went missing from Jyotinagar on September 17 were rescued late Thursday night near a KFC outlet in Ulubari, following a swift police operation led by DCP Amitabh Basumatari. The coordinated effort involved teams from Chandmari and Noonmati police stations.

The three girls, all minors, left home with three young men on a scooter to attend Vishwakarma Puja celebrations and failed to return, prompting their families to file missing complaints. Police immediately launched an investigation, tracing the girls through mutual friends.

According to police, the teenagers had spent the night at a homestay near Downtown before checking out the next morning. They were later located in Ulubari.

DCP Basumatari clarified that the case was not one of kidnapping but a consensual outing by the minors

“They had pocket money, stayed overnight at a homestay, and were later roaming around. This was not abduction, it was a mutual decision to go out. All of them are minors,” he said.

He further added, “There was no lapse on the part of the police. We took all necessary measures and rescued them promptly. After questioning, the girls were handed over to their guardians.”

A young man was also detained from Gandhi Mandap in connection with the incident. Police confirmed that he was an acquaintance and that the teenagers knew each other beforehand.

Authorities noted a case highlights a communication gap between parents and children.

“We found there may be a lack of understanding between the families and the children. Therefore, counseling through experts will be arranged to help them,” the DCP added.