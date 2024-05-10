Three including couple held with contraband drugs in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 10: A couple dealing with drugs and contraband were detained in Guwahati on Thursday.

Based on specific inputs, the Jalukbari Police conducted a raid in the city, following which they were able to recover Nitrazepam tablets.



The duo have been identified as Hiteswar Kalita and Mamoni Kalita.



It may be mentioned that Hiteswar is an employee of an NGO as a peer educator. However, he, along with his wife, is secretly engaged in drug peddling too, as he is well acquainted with the drug user community due to his association with the NGO.



On further interrogation of the detained couple, another drug peddler, namely Amarendra Kalita, a resident of Ghoramara in Guwahati, was detained and 1093 tablets (SPS-PHEN and Nitrazepam) were recovered from his possession.



The interrogation revealed that the detained individuals have a connection with someone from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, from whom they receive the contraband consignment via pharmacies and other means.



Further interrogation is continuing to unearth the linkages.

