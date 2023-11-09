Three held for blackmailing youth through 'honey trap' in Guwahati 

Guwahati, Nov 9: The Dispur Police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a honey trapping case. The arrested suspects are accused of blackmailing their victim.

Three suspects, comprising two men and a woman, were apprehended by the Dispur Police for their alleged involvement in the criminal activity. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rukia Begum alias Paahi alias Rose, Kalpajyoti Bora and Lakshyajit Bora.

The case unravelled on October 21st, when the trio trapped a young individual by capturing compromising images of the youth at the house of Rukia Begum during a liquor party. Later, the trio started to blackmail the youth.

Faced with the distressing ordeal, the victim approached the Dispur Police station to seek legal action. Following his complaint, an investigation was launched, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the perpetrators.