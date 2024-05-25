Three held for attacking Rapido driver in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 25: In a significant development, the Guwahati Police successfully apprehended three youths who were involved in the assault case of a Rapido driver on Friday.

It may be mentioned that a few drug addicts allegedly attacked a Rapido driver near the Ganeshguri bus stop in Guwahati.



The driver, identified as Dipjyoti Thakuria, was returning after dropping a rider at around 1 a.m. when two youths, reportedly intoxicated, made signals directing him to stop. When Dipjyoti inquired whether they needed a ride, the accused demanded Rs. 200 from him.



When the victim refused to hand over any money to them, one of the youths attacked him from behind on his head and continued to beat him with bricks and helmets, leaving him grievously injured.

