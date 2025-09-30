Three Gauhati University professors make it to Stanford’s Top 2% Scientists List 2025

Guwahati, Sept 30: Gauhati University (GU) celebrates a remarkable achievement as three of its professors have earned a place in Stanford University’s prestigious World’s Top 2% Scientists List 2025.

Prof. Bhupendra Nath Goswami, Professor of Excellence, secured a global rank of 22,145; Prof. Prodeep Phukan from the Department of Chemistry was ranked 142,822; and Prof. Bipan Hazarika of the Department of Mathematics placed 361,120.

Based on citation performance in 2024, their research impact also remained notable. Prof. Goswami attained rank 18,265, Prof. Hazarika was placed 148,503, and Dr. Ranjit Thakuria, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, earned 270,404.

Compiled annually by Professor John PA Ioannidis and his team at Stanford University, the rankings assess scientists using rigorous criteria, including citation metrics, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, authorship position citations, and a composite indicator known as the c-score.

The 2025 list highlights India’s expanding research footprint, featuring 6,239 researchers in the single-year category and 3,372 in the career-long category.

Commenting on the recognition, GU Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta said, “This recognition is a matter of great pride for Gauhati University and for Assam. It speaks volumes about the dedication, innovation, and global impact of our faculty. At GU, we are committed to nurturing a world-class research ecosystem that not only contributes to international scholarship but also inspires future generations of academics.”

This marks the second consecutive year that Gauhati University faculty have been featured in Stanford’s Top 2% list.