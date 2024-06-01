Three arrested for involvement in fake currency case in Guwahati

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Jun 1: A gang of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) traders was busted in Guwahati on Saturday.
As per reports, a team of the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) from Dispur police station raided a house in the Down Town area of the city.
During the raid, the team was able to recover a printing machine and FICN of Rs 3,49,500.
Three individuals identified as Shtragan Riyang, Alasranha Riyang, and Moinul Haque were arrested in connection with the matter.
Further investigation is underway.
