Thousands protest in Guwahati demanding rehabilitation & justice for Silsako evictees

Guwahati, July 11: Anger and frustration spilled in Sachal area of Guwahati on Friday as thousands gathered in a massive protest demanding land rights, compensation, and rehabilitation for families evicted from the Silsako Beel area three years ago.

The demonstration, called by residents, saw slogans echoing through the streets: “Give us our land back, let us return home!”

Protestors accused the Assam government of failing its promise to resettle the displaced indigenous families while continuing to hand out land to big corporations and politically connected elites.

In 2021, shortly after coming to power, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government carried out an eviction drive that displaced 1,203 households, mostly belonging to the indigenous Kachari community, as part of a wetlands-clearing project. Since then, the families claim they have been left homeless with neither adequate compensation nor alternative settlement.

“For three and a half years, we have been waiting. The Chief Minister himself told us that rehabilitation facilities would be arranged soon, but only asked us not to speak to the media,” said one protestor, adding, “We stayed quiet, believing his words — but we got nothing in return.”

The protestors alleged a double standard in the government’s handling of evictions. “Wherever eviction drives happen, rehabilitation follows, in Garukhuti, Kaziranga, Dhubri, and Goalpara. Even the illegal Bangladeshi settlers get land, why are we indigenous people being neglected?” asked another demonstrator.

Anger was also directed towards cabinet ministers, including PHED & Housing Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. One protestor claimed, “He encroached 70 bighas in Rangiya, built roads to his private plots, and bought land across Assam — from Tezpur to Majuli. Yet they claim they have no land to resettle us?”

Another resident, a victim of the eviction, recalled promises made by the Chief Minister at public meetings: “He said there would be a final discussion with GMDA officials, the Deputy Commissioner, and us — but it never happened. How long do we have to beg for what is rightfully ours?”

Protestors also slammed what they called the CM’s “land grab nexus,” accusing the state of handing over large tracts of tribal land in Kokrajhar to major conglomerates like Adani. “He’s building industries on our evicted lands instead of in the 107 bighas of land owned by his ministers,” an angry demonstrator said.

As resentment grows, community leaders vowed that this protest is only the beginning. “We have waited too long. We will march to Janata Bhawan if our voices are ignored. We are ready to fight to throw this government out of power if our demands are not met,” one protestor declared.

The Silsako eviction has become a touchpoint for broader questions about the government’s approach to land rights, rehabilitation, and its treatment of indigenous communities. Despite submitting over 50 memorandums to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior ministers, residents say they have only received empty assurances.

Meanwhile, the protestors have demanded that compensation and rehabilitation be granted to the displaced people of Silsako on the same lines as those evicted in Bilasipara and other parts of Assam.