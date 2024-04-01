Thieves attack security guard during robbery attempt in Guwahati 

Guwahati, Apr 1: A robbery incident unfolded in Guwahati during the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday.

The incident occurred in Guwahati’s Beltola locality in Manoranjan Apartment.



According to information received, two thieves entered the house of one Kalyan Kumar Gogoi on the fourth floor of the apartment around 1.30 a.m.



Fortunately, alert neighbours learned about the situation and informed the security guard of the apartment to catch them.



Upon receiving information, the security guard, Tarjan Brahma, who was waiting at the entrance of the apartment, received serious injuries as the robbers attacked him with an iron rod and fled from the scene.



Following the incident, the Hatigaon Police were informed about the ordeal and they reached the spot and initiated an investigation.



Meanwhile, the security guard was sent to a private hospital for further treatment.

