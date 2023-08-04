Thief nabbed with stolen bag of cash in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 4: Guwahati police on Friday arrested a person who allegedly robbed a septuagenarian near Chandmari Flyover of Guwahati.

According to reports, a team of Central Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) from Chandmari Police Station nabbed the thief, identified as Umor Ali aged 25, after he robbed a bag of cash from the septuagenarian.

Following the incident, city police caught the accused near Assam Engineering Institute with the stolen bag and was later taken to Chandmari Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile a case has been registered against the malefactor following the incident.