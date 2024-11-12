Theft, robbery cases in Guwahati drop, police cite official data to dispute media reports

Guwahati, Nov 12: The Guwahati Commissionerate of Police, on Tuesday, issued a clarification regarding recent reports suggesting a rise in cases of dacoity, thefts, burglary, and robbery in the city.

According to the data shared by the police, crime rates in these categories have remained consistent with or even declined compared to previous years.

In a statement, the Commissionerate revealed that, from January to October 2024, a total of 1,742 theft-related cases were reported in the city.

This is a significant decrease from the 2,308 cases reported during the same period in 2023 and 2,347 in 2022.

Similarly, the data for robbery cases also showed a decline. A total of 405 robbery cases have been recorded so far this year, compared to 605 in 2023 and 503 in 2022.

For burglary, 160 cases were reported in 2024, a decrease from 221 cases in the previous year.

The police statement comes after earlier reports claimed an alarming increase in thefts across the city in the past eight months.

However, the Commissionerate refuted these claims, pointing to the data from the last three years, which shows no such significant rise.

In an effort to ensure transparency, the Guwahati Police have urged the public and media outlets to refer to official crime records to avoid misinformation that could mislead the public.