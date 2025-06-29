The great career rethink: How Guwahati freelancers are reshaping the idea of ‘work’

For many young Guwahatians today, the dream job isn’t about a corner office, an inspiring boss, or a fixed paycheque. Tired of low salaries, rigid routines, and long hours, a growing number are turning to freelancing—choosing flexibility, freedom, and a chance to be their own boss.

Unlike traditional jobs in government or corporate sectors, freelancing doesn’t come with the comfort of a monthly salary. But it offers something different - control over your time, your work, and in many cases, your income.

Some freelancers say they’ve made as much from one well-paying project as they would in a month at a regular job. Their stories reflect a quiet shift—one where the next generation is rethinking what it really means to “make a living”.

Earning on your own terms

Many young professionals in Guwahati say traditional jobs simply don't meet their expectations. Anisha Tasneen, a Guwahati-based interior designer, turned down a full-time job offer after her internship because of “remuneration, working hours, and lack of flexibility.”

“The amount they were paying was not enough to sustain myself in Guwahati... I opted for freelancing work where I have my own contacts, and the amount I receive depends on my hard work,” she said.

Debasish Konger, an SEO specialist and scriptwriter, echoed concerns about pay. “The amount companies and ad agencies provide in Guwahati is not enough to sustain oneself, especially for those who migrate from other towns or districts,” he said.

Konger, who has freelanced since graduation, finds he earns more from a few hours of project work than from a full month at an agency. “The job sector in Guwahati and the salaries offered are the reason why many youths choose freelancing over an eight-hour job,” he added.













Freelancing often offers control over time and the amount of money earned (Representational Image)

For Upamanyu Das, a cinematographer, editor, and colourist, flexibility was the deciding factor. “When I was doing a regular job, I felt constraint by the fixed timings because I couldn’t work on any other projects,” he explained.

Das also highlighted the importance of mental health and family time.“Jobs are stressful at times... people also want to give time to their families, but jobs at times don’t allow you to take leave.”

While acknowledging the need for a stable income, he stressed that “it is the money flow that pushes us to work to stand out.”

Beyond pay and flexibility, workplace dynamics can also push individuals towards entrepreneurship. Bhaskar Nath, founder of a Guwahati-based ad agency, left his private sector job after a few months because "office politics and gossiping" was "draining my mental health and shifting focus from my work". This experience led him to start his own agency.

“I joined a private organisation in Guwahati for two-three months and noticed that employees were more engaged in office politics and gossiping rather than getting their work done. No matter how much I tried to stay away from such discussions, I was somehow dragged into it. It was draining my mental health and shifting focus from my work. That’s when I decided to quit and start my own ad agency,” Bhaskar said.

Not everyone’s quitting their job

Despite the growing appeal of freelancing, traditional employment still holds powerful advantages for many. Sudarshaan Kashyap Das, an engineer at a private firm in Pune, pointed to improvements in his company's policies.

“Earlier, we used to feel constraint because of the 9.5 hours job schedule... But slowly the company made changes to allow us to work flexibly,” he said, citing the introduction of work-from-home options.

“We also have job security and stable flow of income to sustain ourselves, whereas freelancing does not provide the security and is risky,” he added.

A government official, who wished to remain anonymous, praised the work timings for helping him maintain work-life balance while ensuring a stable income.

“My work-life balance is maintained because I only have to work for a limited time shift. In freelancing, it does not allow us to maintain that structure as you never know when your work needs more focus. But in our case, we have to stretch our working hours only during rare and emergency situations,” he said.

However, another government employee, requesting anonymity, offered a differing perspective, noting shifts in the public sector.

“Although it is a 9-5 job, things have changed in government sectors these days. With so many governmental schemes and tight deadlines, working hours have often increased to 10-12 hours.”

“Freelancing, on the other hand, feels more liberating. You work on your own terms. You don't have to answer to ‘higher authorities’ for your work,” he added.

Despite this, they admitted the "chances of switching to freelancing are very slim" due to the "steady and secured source of income."









Freelancing can be liberating but a lack of stability often deters many from leaving their secured 9-to-5 jobs (Representational Image)

The lure of stability is a powerful deterrent for those considering the leap. A. Dutta, a government employee who dreams of starting his own business, confessed to being "bound" by his steady income.

"Until and unless I can prove myself, I can’t think of leaving my job," he said, acknowledging the "risks" and "dedication" a business demands.

“It is frustrating at times, but as I also have to run a family, I am afraid to take the risk. The dedication I am giving to my current job - the workload will be twice as hard because a business doesn’t flourish in a day. It requires time, dedication, risk factors and of course investment and profits,” he said.

The evolving job market presents a complex choice for young professionals - the flexibility and potential of freelancing versus the security and structure of a steady job.

For some, the uncertainty of freelancing is a fair trade for the freedom to chart their own course—and the personal growth that comes with it. For others, the comfort of a steady paycheque still holds undeniable value.

But one thing is clear - as more young Indians weigh flexibility against financial stability, their choices are quietly redefining what work will look like for an entire generation. In this delicate balancing act lies the blueprint for the future of work—messy, bold, and unmistakably different from what came before.