The DINK generation: Why Guwahati’s young couples are pressing pause on parenthood

The idea of a “perfect family” is quietly being rewritten, as across Guwahati, young couples are redefining what it means to live fully by choosing careers, travel and personal freedom over the traditional path of parenthood.

The city, long anchored in tradition, is beginning to witness the rise of the "Dual Income, No Kids" (DINK) lifestyle. What was once a phenomenon of metro-city skylines and fast-paced offices is now seeping into Assam’s urban heart, reshaping not just relationships, but the rhythm of everyday life.

At its core, the DINK lifestyle is simple yet profound - two people, both earning, choosing to postpone or forgo children. It’s a decision shaped by more than personal whim as it’s about financial prudence, career ambitions and the rising cost of living.

For many young professionals in Guwahati, delaying parenthood isn’t rebellion alone, it’s a way of finding balance in a world that never slows down. In a city where startups thrive, corporate offices hum with activity and co-working spaces buzz with energy, more couples are making this choice.

“We’re not against the idea of having kids. But we want to focus on building our careers and exploring life before taking that step. It’s about living life on our own terms,” says Porinita, a 31-year-old marketing executive, her voice steady yet reflective.

Porinita isn't alone. Dual-income households are rising steadily across Guwahati even as Assam's fertility rate dropped to 2 in 2023, as against 2.2 in 2018. Rising education costs, soaring urban housing prices, and evolving gender roles have all contributed to this quiet social evolution.

As India’s economy grows, projected at 6.6% in 2025, so too does the spending power of couples without children. This new consumer class prioritises experiences over possessions, seeking adventures over chores, memories over milestones.

In Guwahati, travel operators report couples increasingly booking short luxury getaways instead of traditional family trips. "Young professionals are travelling more often, usually in pairs, and prioritising comfort. They're willing to spend because they have fewer responsibilities," says Arup Das, a city-based travel consultant.













The DINK culture is now seeping into Assam's urban heart, reshaping not just relationships, but the rhythm of everyday life. (Photo: Unsplash)









Freedom, anxiety & the cost of choice

Yet the DINK lifestyle is not without its pitfalls. While it brings disposable income and economic vitality, it also carries a tinge of anxiety.

“I never knew there was something called the DINK culture. But my wife and I have been married for three years, and we’re still hesitant to take the next step. It’s a huge responsibility. Prices keep rising, but our incomes don’t. How can we think about bringing a child into the world?” says Akshay Biswas, who works at a private firm.

Latika and Ashok, both IT professionals, echo the sentiment.

“We have demanding careers and enjoy the freedom that comes with not having children. It allows us to travel, pursue our hobbies and invest in personal growth,” they say.

Their outlook reflects a growing mindset among young DINK couples in Guwahati; one where personal fulfillment, financial independence, and choice take center stage.













For many young professionals in Guwahati, delaying parenthood isn't rebellion alone, it's a way of finding balance in a world that never slows down. (Photo:Unsplash)









Tradition holds its ground

But not everyone embraces this shift. For many older residents, family and children remain central to life’s meaning.

“I don’t understand this new way of living. Children bring meaning and continuity to life. Careers and money are important, but who will take care of you when you grow old? Family is what gives true happiness,” says Mira Devi, a 58-year-old retired schoolteacher.

Her words echo a generational divide, a tension between long-held social values and the new ambitions of urban youth.

“I just hope the young ones don’t regret it later. Life feels complete only when you hear a child’s laughter at home,” she adds.

The rise of the DINK culture in Guwahati is more than a lifestyle trend; it is a lens through which the city’s changing priorities, aspirations and anxieties come into view.

For some, it is a practical response to financial realities and evolving career goals. For others, it is a symbol of growing individualism and freedom of choice.

Yet, amid these shifting definitions of family, one truth remains - the quest for a fulfilling life, crafted on one's own terms, endures.













For many older residents, family and children remain central to life's meaning. (Photo: Unsplash)




