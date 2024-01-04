The Assam Tribune's reporter wins Pragjyotish Yuva Journalist Award 2024

Guwahati, Jan 4: The Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, in association with Cotton University Students Union, organised an award ceremony where one of The Assam Tribune's reporters, Dristirupa Bordoloi, was felicitated with the Pragjyotish Yuva Journalist Award 2024 for her dedication and hard work in the field of journalism.

Dristirupa Bordoloi is a reporter working with The Assam Tribune (Digital) and is the daughter of Mr. Niren Bordoloi and Mrs. Lolita Bordoloi. She originally hails from Bokakhat.

The award ceremony was held at the Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha Auditorium of Cotton University in Guwahati.

Select journalists currently associated with the field of news reporting have also been felicitated with the award.