The Assam Tribune launches Yearbook 2026, releases literary anthology at Book Fair

Guwahati, Jan 2: Northeast India’s most trusted English daily, The Assam Tribune, marked a landmark moment in its publishing journey with the launch of its first-ever annual compendium, The Assam Tribune Yearbook 2026, at the ongoing Assam Book Fair in Guwahati.

The Yearbook, now available for readers at Stall No. 109, offers a comprehensive chronicle of the most significant events, milestones and developments of 2025.

Curated and published by The Assam Tribune, the Yearbook 2026 documents key moments across politics, economy, society, culture, sports and the environment, while also capturing the Northeast’s evolving role within the national and global landscape.

Designed as a reliable reference for readers, researchers, students, professionals and institutions, the publication brings together verified information, concise analysis and strong archival value, reflecting the newspaper’s long-standing legacy of credibility and responsible journalism.

Describing the Yearbook as a step towards preserving contemporary history, the publication said the first edition underscores its commitment to offering readers an authoritative annual record of events that shaped the year gone by.

Visitors to the Assam Book Fair can explore and purchase the Yearbook 2026 at The Assam Tribune stall and be part of what the newspaper terms a landmark publishing initiative.

Adding to the literary significance of the fair, the literary publishing wing of The Assam Tribune Private Limited, Sahitya-Prakash, also released an outstanding anthology titled Gariyoshir Nirbachita Galpa-1.

The book was formally unveiled on the first day of the new year at the fair, drawing attention from readers and literary enthusiasts alike.

The anthology brings together 40 carefully selected short stories from a total of 547 original stories published during the first decade of Gariyoshi, a renowned Assamese literary magazine that debuted in October 1993 under the editorship of eminent writer-journalist Chandra Prasad Saikia.

Gariyoshi was launched as part of the Sahitya-Prakash initiative, which has made notable contributions to Assam’s literary and cultural life over the years.

Arranged according to seniority, the volume features works by some of the most celebrated names in Assamese literature, including Umakanta Sarma, Gobinda Chandra Poira, Syed Abdul Malik, Shilabhadra, Jogesh Das, Chandra Prasad Saikia, Nirupama Borgohain, Lakshminandan Bora, Imran Shah, Atulananda Goswami, Riju Hazarika, Rangbong Terang, Nagen Saikia, Jehirul Hussain, Arun Goswami, Apurba Sarma, Harekishna Deka, Prafulla Chandra Bora, Phool Goswami, Debabrata Das, Purabi Bormudoi, Manorama Das Medhi, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Bhupendra Narayan Bhattacharyya, Madan Sarma, Phanindra Kumar Deva Choudhury, Bipul Khataniar, Pranati Goswami, Dhrubajyoti Bora, Arupa Patangia Kalita, Rabin Sarma, Jyotish Sikdar, Jayanta Kumar Chakravorty, Shivananda Kakati, Kula Saikia, Jayanta Madhav Bora, Manoj Kumar Goswami, Apurba Kumar Saikia, Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Mousumi Kandali.

Notably, several stories included in the anthology had earlier won the prestigious All India Katha Award, while Gariyoshi itself was also honoured with the same award for publishing these works.

The anthology has been dedicated to the fond memory of Padma Shri awardee and towering figure of Assamese journalism, the late Prafulla Govinda Baruah.

The compilation of Gariyoshir Nirbachita Galpa-1 has been carried out by Hiranya Kumar Barman on behalf of Sahitya-Prakash. Interested readers can procure the book from The Assam Tribune stall (Stall No. 109, third lane from the right) at the ongoing Assam Book Fair at Khanapara.