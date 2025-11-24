Test cricket lovers from London choose Guwahati over the Ashes

Guwahati, Nov 24: For Danny and Andy, life has been kind, taking them across continents to follow the game they adore. A Test match in Guwahati has given them a chance to meet new people and soak in a fresh cricketing atmosphere.

The two friends, Danny Byrne, 65, and Andy Newton, 62, have travelled from London to watch the second Test between India and South Africa at the ACA Stadium. On a warm November Sunday, they settled into the stands among Indian supporters and enjoyed the rhythm of the long format.

“We love the game. We are fans of Test cricket. We are having a good time in Guwahati,” Danny told The Assam Tribune in the stands.

Although they visit Test-playing nations around the world, the subcontinent remains their regular destination. Both are retired and take on part-time work to fund their trips, driven purely by their love for the sport.

“We are fans of the great game. We are not supporting India or South Africa. We just want to witness a great contest. Guwahati pitch is great so far,” said Danny, who also attended the first Test in Kolkata.

Danny has been travelling to India since he was 18, drawn first by a friend working with Tibetan refugees in Dharamsala. “It has been a long relationship,” he said.

Andy said he was pleased to see smaller centres hosting major matches. “This gives a huge opportunity for fans to watch the stars in action. It will help in the growth of Test cricket or pure cricket,” he said.

Asked why they were skipping the Ashes, Danny explained that a trip to Australia was too expensive. “We would have loved to watch the Ashes, but to travel to Australia is more costly for us. It is far. So we prefer to watch Tests in India,” said Danny, who plans to visit Kaziranga after the match.

Wearing a Queens Park Rangers FC jersey, Danny was surprised to learn about football’s popularity in the Northeast. “Is it?” he said, raising his eyebrows. “I would love to know more about it.”

Andy will travel to Manipur after the match to learn more about the region and its people.

As the conversation went on, a couple from Sussex, David and Debora Marcus, listened closely and nodded at times. They have been touring India for the past month and decided to include the Guwahati Test in their itinerary.

“Cricket takes you to places you may have never planned to visit. That is the beauty of it,” said David. “We had heard that crowds in this part of the country are very warm and enthusiastic. It feels true.”

Debora added that the turnout in Guwahati speaks well of the city’s growing connection with the sport. “It is nice to see so many families coming to watch Test cricket. You can feel the excitement,” she said.

Danny agreed with the sentiment. “You meet fans from all corners. Everyone has a story. That is why we travel,” he said.

What brought them all together in the stands was the same heartbeat, a simple shared love for cricket.