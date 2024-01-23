Tension unfolds in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Clash with law enforcement leaves Congress leaders injured

Guwahati, Jan 23: In a tumultuous turn of events, chaos erupted during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati, Assam, as the procession re-entered the state following its Meghalaya leg.

The turmoil unfolded on the tenth day of the Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, after the previous day’s denial of permission to visit Batadrava Than in Nagaon district.

A clash took place between Congress workers and law enforcement officials during the journey from Meghalaya to Guwahat, resulting in a heated confrontation.

As per sources, State Congress leaders, including Bhupen Borah and Debabrata Saikia, sustained injuries during the event, further intensifying the situation.

Meanwhile, the Congress has raised concerns about the overall security and order surrounding the Yatra as it continues its course through the northeastern region.

Notably, the Assam government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, has refused permission for Rahul Gandhi's Congress Yatra to use main roads in Guwahati. This decision follows tensions between the Chief Minister and Congress leaders. The state administration argues that, due to it being a workday, allowing the yatra on key city roads might cause traffic issues and directs it to take National Highway 27, which acts as a ring road around the city, while heading towards lower Assam.



