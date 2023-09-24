Tension erupts over low quality food at Guwahati hotel

Guwahati, Sep 24: Tension prevailed at a hotel in Guwahati’s Ulubari area over the alleged supply of low quality food items.

The incident took place at Kalpa Hotel in Ulubari.

As per sources, the allegation came from a trainee affiliated with the Assam Cricket Association.

Reportedly, a 25 member cricket training team who were lodged in the hotel were paying Rs 900 for each meal.

The hotel authorities have been accused of providing substandard food for several days to the team.





