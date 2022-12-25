84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Ten motorcycles recovered by Guwahati Police

By The Assam Tribune
Ten motorcycles recovered by Guwahati Police
X

AT photo 

Guwahati, Dec 25: The Guwahati police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from different parts of the city. Alarmed by a spate of thefts, a special team was formed in the city to curb the menace of criminal activities.

As per sources, the motorcycle were recovered from different parts of the city in a police operation on Saturday night. The operation was led by the officer-in-charge of Noonmati police station. The operation is still underway and more stolen vehicles are likely to be recovered in the operation. There is also a possibility of detention in connection with such incidents.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Ten motorcycles recovered by Guwahati Police

Guwahati, Dec 25: The Guwahati police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from different parts of the city. Alarmed by a spate of thefts, a special team was formed in the city to curb the menace of criminal activities.

As per sources, the motorcycle were recovered from different parts of the city in a police operation on Saturday night. The operation was led by the officer-in-charge of Noonmati police station. The operation is still underway and more stolen vehicles are likely to be recovered in the operation. There is also a possibility of detention in connection with such incidents.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X