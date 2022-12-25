Ten motorcycles recovered by Guwahati Police

Guwahati, Dec 25: The Guwahati police have recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from different parts of the city. Alarmed by a spate of thefts, a special team was formed in the city to curb the menace of criminal activities.

As per sources, the motorcycle were recovered from different parts of the city in a police operation on Saturday night. The operation was led by the officer-in-charge of Noonmati police station. The operation is still underway and more stolen vehicles are likely to be recovered in the operation. There is also a possibility of detention in connection with such incidents.