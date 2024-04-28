Teenager raped at Guwahati rehab centre; owner among 2 held

Guwahati, April 28: The owner of a drug rehabilitation centre and two others were apprehended by the Guwahati police on Saturday in connection with a rape case of a minor inmate of the centre.

According to sources, the incident unfolded on Friday when a teenager was allegedly raped within the confines of Peace Wellness Foundation rehab centre by an employee, Bhargav Giri.

Following the revelation of the alleged rape, the Guwahati police apprehended the accused, leading to the detention of two more, the owner of the rehab centre, Nishita Baishya, and the cook at the centre, Ashok Mistri.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken for a comprehensive medical examination.

It is learned that all three accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

It may be mentioned that earlier on April 25, the rehab centre was shut down after residents in the locality alleged that the owner consumed drugs along with the inmates of the centre.