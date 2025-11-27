Teacher shortage & polytechnic upgrades rule Question Hour on 3rd day of Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 27: Progress in tea garden education, reforms in polytechnic institutions, teacher recruitment and the future of teacher training programmes dominated discussions during the Question Hour on the third day of the ongoing Assam Assembly session.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu provided detailed clarifications on the government’s initiatives and roadmap.

Responding to queries on the status of model schools in tea garden areas, Pegu said the process of appointing teachers in these schools has begun and that several tea garden schools have already been upgraded up to Class 12.

He noted that earlier, due to the absence of sanctioned vacancies, teachers were brought in on deputation, but formal posts have now been created, allowing regular recruitment.

“Earlier, there were no vacancies and teachers had to be brought on deputation. Now we have been able to create posts and the appointment process has started. All model schools in tea garden areas will be upgraded up to Class 12,” Pegu said.

He further said the appointment of Grade III and Grade IV multi-task staff has been entrusted to the school managing committees, with the government aiming to complete the process within this year.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment, Pegu stated that all model schools in tea garden areas will eventually be upgraded to Class 12 to improve access to higher secondary education for the tea tribe community, which he acknowledged had long waited for equitable educational opportunities.

“We are hopeful that the appointment of Grade III and IV staff will be completed within this year,” he added.

On the queries on residential schooling facilities in tea garden regions, the minister clarified that while there is no proposal to convert model schools into full-fledged residential institutions, the government has planned to strengthen hostel infrastructure.

“There are challenges in developing residential schools. Instead, we are focusing on hostels in existing institutions. Around 206 hostels will be constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 400 crore,” Pegu said.

Addressing concerns about upgraded higher secondary schools lacking adequate streams and teachers, Pegu said 406 schools have been upgraded to Class 12, but some still lack post-graduate teacher vacancies. He explained that schools were upgraded based on the availability of qualified graduate teachers and student strength.

“It is true that some schools do not have post-graduate teachers. We are in the process of formulating new service rules where graduate teachers can be upgraded to post-graduate positions. A survey is being conducted and once it is completed, the vacancy requirement will be announced within two to three months,” he said.

The discussion also extended to technical education and emerging sectors like electric vehicles (EVs). Pegu assured that no polytechnic teacher has been laid off, clarifying that most faculty appointments are either contractual or guest-based and that new teachers have been appointed where necessary.

“No teacher has been laid off in polytechnic institutions. We are introducing new-age courses in collaboration with Tata Technologies. Although there is no EV diploma course at present, we will start with a certificate course and later introduce a full-fledged diploma,” the minister stated.

Concerns over the deteriorating condition of older polytechnics were also raised. In response, Pegu said the government has already initiated steps to upgrade legacy polytechnic institutions, including exploring their conversion into engineering colleges.

“We have started upgrading old polytechnics and are examining the possibility of upgrading some of them to engineering colleges. We are also considering introducing polytechnic courses in general colleges with science streams, in consultation with AICTE and the State Council of Technical Education,” he said.

On teacher education, the minister addressed issues surrounding B.Ed institutions, stating that while the government does not intend to discontinue existing two-year B.Ed courses, it is shifting focus towards a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme.

“We do not intend to stop any existing B.Ed courses. However, we are planning a four-year integrated teacher education programme, and admissions will be through an all-India common entrance test similar to medical and engineering courses,” Pegu said.

He reiterated that the government’s overarching objective is to modernise the state’s education system, improve infrastructure, address staffing gaps and align academic programmes with evolving national and global educational standards.