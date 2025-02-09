Tata Motors launches ‘Re.Wi.Re’ vehicle scrapping unit in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 9: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched its registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Guwahati.

Named 'Re.Wi.Re Recycle with Respect', this state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to safely dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-life vehicles annually using sustainable and environmentally conscious processes.

The facility, which was inaugurated in the presence of Jogen Mohan, Minister of Hill Areas Development, Transport, Cooperation, Indigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture, Ashok Singhal, Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Irrigation, Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors and Sanjive Narain, Director of Axom Automobiles, among others, will be operated by Tata Motors' partner, Axom Platinum Scrappers.

The RVSF facility, which is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands, marks the inauguration of the seventh such facility in the country with others being in. Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, the Delhi NCR region and Pune.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jogen Mohan said, "The launch of this advanced vehicle recycling facility, will create valuable employment opportunities and support economic growth of our State and communities. In addition, it will also ensure safe disposal of end-of-life vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a cleaner environment. I thank Tata Motors for pioneering the start of the smart facility in Assam."

In his speech, Ashok Singhal said, "The inauguration of Tata Motors' Re. Wi. Re facility in Guwahati is a key step toward a cleaner and greener Assam. This mod-ern facility will foster a sustainable vehicle disposal ecosystem while benefiting both the environment and people of Assam."

Girish Wagh, speaking on the occasion, said, "Today, with the launch of the east's first Re. Wi.Re facility in Guwahati, Tata Motors takes a significant step in advancing responsible vehicle scrapping in the region. Committed to the principles of a circular economy, we are driving practices that support sustainability. With our network of RVSFs across seven States, we can now dismantle over 1,00,000 North-end-of-life vehicles annually.

"We are proud to partner with Axom Platinum Scrappers for this facility and extend our thanks to the State government and local authorities for their unwavering support in making this initiative a reality," he added.

The Re.Wi.Re facility is fully digitalised, with all its operations seamless and paperless. Equipped with cell-type and line-type dismantling for both commercial and passenger vehicles, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

Moreover, every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process de-signed specifically to meet the responsible scrapping requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles, guaranteeing safe disposal of all components as per the nation's vehicle scrappage policy.