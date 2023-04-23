Tapan Das elected CFI joint secretary

Guwahati, April 23: Tapan Das of Assam has been elected as one of the joint secretaries of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) during its annual general meeting and elections held in Nainital, Uttarakhand on Sunday.

The 25-member committee of the CFI was formed today.

Pankaj Singh (Uttar Pradesh Cycling Association), son of defense minister Rajnath Singh, was elected as the president, Maninder Pal Singh of Delhi as the secretary and Sudish Kumar of Kerala as the treasurer for the next term.

Tapan Das is the general secretary of Assam Cycling Association.

“I’m excited to be given this responsibility. This is an opportunity for me to work more for the game of cycling not just in Assam but in the entire country,” said Das after the development.