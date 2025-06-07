Tanker supply masks Guwahati’s worsening water crisis; quality concerns mount

Once blessed by the mighty Brahmaputra and steady groundwater reserves, Guwahati was never a city troubled by thirst. But in recent years, the landscape has changed.

A combination of unchecked urban growth, falling groundwater tables, and slow infrastructure upgrades has pushed large parts of Assam’s capital into an acute water crisis. In the absence of consistent piped supply, water tankers—municipal and private—have quietly become essential to everyday life.

Piped water supply in Guwahati has long been under strain. While the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) once covered most neighbourhoods, the task has since been handed over to the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-backed water project. Yet, full network coverage remains a distant goal.

As a result, localities such as Rukminigaon, Ulubari, Rehabari, Chatribari, Fancy Bazar, and Rajgarh, among others, often receive little to no piped water. For these neighbourhoods—as well as hospitals, hostels, and businesses—tankers have become the only reliable source.

“Water was never a problem earlier. But with rising population and depleted groundwater, we now depend on tankers almost every day,” said Ranjan Dutta of Birubari.

Tankers fill the gap

The city’s tanker system is a patchwork of public and private services. GMC-operated tankers are run by the municipality and primarily serve residential areas. Requests are routed through ward offices or helplines, and the rates are subsidised.

These tankers typically fill water from treatment plants such as the one in Panbazar, offering a degree of quality control. The price ranges from Rs 200 for 1,200 litres to Rs 1,500 for a full 10,000-litre delivery within a 15 km radius, with a charge per extra kilometre beyond that.

In contrast, private tankers operate independently. They cater to both households and commercial clients and are often preferred for their speed and availability—some offering 24/7 service. But this convenience comes at a premium. Rates start around Rs 300 for 750 litres and go up to Rs 2,500 for a 10,000-litre load, depending on distance and urgency.

“We draw from our own borewells and serve areas near our base. We can’t cover all of Guwahati the way GMC does,” said Dipen, a private supplier.

“Our rates start from Rs 800 per 750 ltr and go up to Rs 2500 for 10,000 ltrs,” said Md.Moidul Islam, another private water supply tanker owner in Guwahati.

They also stated that private water supply tankers operate according to specific areas. Each company or seller caters only to locations near their zone of operation.

In contrast, the GMC delivers water across the entire city, charging based on increasing distance. This limited geographic reach of private suppliers adds another layer of complexity for consumers.

Public vs. Private

This brings us to a major point - there are several key differences between the two tanker water supply systems in Guwahati. The most obvious is cost—while GMC tankers offer water at subsidised rates, private tankers charge market-based prices that fluctuate depending on demand.

Regarding availability, private tankers have an advantage with greater scheduling flexibility and faster service, whereas GMC tankers often operate with limited daily capacity. However, GMC services cover the entire city, while private operators serve only their specific localities.

“I’ve been using a private tanker for over a year. The GMC tanker is cheaper, but it’s hard to schedule and often arrives late. Private suppliers are more reliable, though we worry about water quality and the rising costs,” said Bonomita Chetri, a resident of Zoo Road.

The booking processes also differ. GMC tanker requests must be made through official government channels, such as ward offices or the municipal portal, whereas private operators can generally be contacted directly via phone or local aggregator networks.

Questioning water quality

The source of water varies as well. GMC tankers draw water from regulated treatment plants or borewells approved by municipal authorities, ensuring a certain level of safety. Private operators, on the other hand, often rely on their own borewells or water bodies, which are not always subject to routine testing.

In terms of consumer base, GMC tankers primarily serve residential areas, while private tankers cater to a broader spectrum, including commercial establishments like hotels, hostels, and offices.









“See, the issue isn’t just about providing water, but where the water is sourced from. The GMC’s supply comes from the water treatment facility in Panbazar, which is tested, but you don’t always know the exact quality or source of the water the private operators deliver,” said another GMC official.

He also added that there have also been rumours that some private operators source from illicit or unregulated private borewells belonging to different apartments. “That’s why their prices are often higher,” he added.

Looking ahead, the GMC has announced several pipeline expansion projects, including those under the JICA-funded water supply initiative, aimed at reducing dependence on tanker deliveries. However, full coverage remains years away.

Until then, many believe better regulation of private suppliers—including mandatory water quality audits and route licensing—will be essential to ensure residents receive not just water, but safe water.