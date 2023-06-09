Tamil Nadu police conducts operation in Guwahati to catch drug smuggler

Guwahati, Jun 9: In order to nab drug smuggling nexus led by a Trivandrum-based mafia Ramesh G a team of Tamil Nadu police reached Guwahati, as per reports emerged on Friday.

This decision comes after mafia Ramesh G‘s arrest following which he revealed that his operations are spread in many city’s of the country including Guwahati.

Based on the information provided by mafia Ramesh, police arrested a drug smuggler identified as Nabajyoti from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

It may be mentioned that previously Nabajyoti has been named in a murder case.

Moreover amid the ongoing operation, three accused were produced before a special court.

Earlier the trio used to run a drug racket in Guwahati after which they were arrested by Guwahati Police and also seized a vehicle from their possession.

Later after their release from detention, they shifted their smuggling operations from Guwahati to Trivandrum.