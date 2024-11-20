Swahid Smarak nears completion; inauguration likely on Dec 10: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov. 20: The reception-cum-demonstration hall of the ₹100-crore Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, is set to be inaugurated on December 10, provided the remaining construction work is completed on time.

Informing this on Wednesday during a review visit of the work, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Public Works Buildings & NH Department has taken up the project and the construction is almost complete.

"The construction work is almost 90% completed. The inauguration of the reception-cum-demonstration hall will be on December 10 if the remaining work is completed, and if not, the inauguration will be done on any other day of this year," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the memorial complex, built in remembrance of the 850 martyrs who lost their lives during the Assam Agitation of 1979, will be a landmark in the city.

"There is a hall dedicated to the Assam Agitation, showcasing photographs of the 850 martyrs, along with some significant pictures from the Andolan. The complex will also include a meditation hall and a tower approximately 67 meters (225 feet) high. This could be one of the top 5 highest towers in the world, and I’ve asked to procure the exact data. Once we have it, we’ll confirm," he said.

The Chief Minister further shared that the 12-floor complex will offer a view of Deepor Beel and will also house an ethnic food court.

"When the plans for the light and sound show are finalised, visitors will be able to enjoy that as well. The auditorium, once completed, will serve as a venue for meetings. The campus will continue to develop," he added.

Regarding entry, the Chief Minister mentioned that there will be a ticket system in place. However, on special occasions, such as December 10 (Swahid Diwas), visitors will not be charged an entry fee. "There will be more days like that in a year," he said.

He also clarified that families of the martyrs would be exempt from ticket charges. "We will create a system, ensuring proper functioning and regulation. Ticketing will not be the focus," the Chief Minister said.