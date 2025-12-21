Swagota Square fire exposes safety lapses and regulatory failure in Guwahati

Although the fire that recently broke out in the seven-storey ‘Swagota Square’ building on GS Road, Guwahati, was not a major inferno, it took the fire brigade almost two days to bring it under control, despite the deployment of nearly 50 fire tenders.

The primary reason for this prolonged operation appears to be the absence of adequate open space around the building.

Fire tenders could not access the rear portion, where the blaze originated after two gas cylinders reportedly burst on an upper floor.

This raises several disturbing questions. First, why did the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) overlook the apparent flaws in the building plans submitted by the developer while granting construction permission?

As per existing norms, high-rise buildings must have sufficient open space on all four sides to facilitate emergency access.

Yet, most high-rises constructed in Guwahati in recent years violate this requirement, with little enforcement by the GMDA. The deficiencies of ‘Swagota Square’ came to light only because of the fire.

Second, why did the building – particularly a commercial one – lack adequate in-house fire safety mechanisms that could at least have limited the damage?

Expecting regular fire safety audits of high-rise buildings by the municipal corporation or the competent authority may seem unrealistic, but the absence of such oversight has serious consequences.

Fortunately, ‘Swagota Square’ houses offices, including four upper floors occupied by the State Bank of India, and a large fashion outlet. Had it been a residential building, a fire raging for two days could have resulted in a far greater tragedy.

Third, were the hydraulic fire tenders deployed equipped with snorkels long enough to reach the building’s maximum height, or was the fire brigade constrained by technical limitations? Fourth, did water scarcity hamper firefighting efforts?

Notably, GS Road lacks fire hydrants that could supply uninterrupted water from underground pipelines – an essential requirement for tackling fires in multi-storey structures.

All indications suggest that the ‘Swagota Square’ fire was a man-made disaster, stemming from negligence by both the builder and the authorities.

Building norms were flouted with impunity, reflecting a growing and unchecked nexus between builders and regulatory bodies. With rapid construction under way across the city, this nexus has been ignored for far too long.

Multi-storey residential buildings have been permitted on narrow lanes where even two cars cannot pass comfortably, let alone a fire tender during an emergency. Who is monitoring this?

The government appears largely unconcerned about the safety of flat owners and tenants. While Guwahati’s municipal limits have expanded over the years, essential civic amenities remain grossly inadequate.

More importantly, the city’s safety is questionable, given its frequent flooding after moderate rainfall and recurring tremors. What is visible instead is short-sighted “development” proceeding at breakneck speed, without any long-term planning, allowing unscrupulous elements to exploit the system.

This builder-broker-authority nexus is not unique to Guwahati; it plagues cities across the country.

The recent fire at a Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives is a stark reminder. The establishment, operating in blatant violation of norms with official complicity, was ordered demolished only after tragedy struck. Such cases underscore how deep-rooted this nexus is – across the country.

Jivraj Burman