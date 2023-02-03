Sustainable finance-related capacity-building measures to be discussed on day 2 of G20 meeting in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 3: Discussions will be held on sustainable finance-related capacity-building measures on the second of the two-day G20 meeting in Guwahati on Friday.

The first Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting under India's G20 presidency is underway at a luxury hotel in Guwahati, with the participation of over 100 delegates, including 95 foreign officials, comprising representatives of G20 nations, guest countries and international organisations.

An official said the second and concluding day will witness four sessions of deliberations with a thrust on capacity-building areas and services for sustainable finance.

The day's first session will be on identifying areas in which sustainable finance capacity building is most needed, with a focus on demand, provision and a gap in capacity building.

Discussions on how to improve, supplement and scale up sustainable finance-related capacity building services, and capacity building of the ecosystem for financing towards sustainable development will form the core of two other rounds of sessions during the day.

A session on ‘designing and implementing relevant TA to overcome data-related barriers to sustainability-aligned investments' will also be held.

The media will be briefed about the outcome of the deliberations later on Friday evening, the official added.

The first day had three sessions -- mechanisms for mobilisation of financial resources for climate finance, enabling finance for the SDGs and short induction by the secretariat on monitoring and assessing roadmap progress.

The state will host one more event of the influential international group in February, while two are scheduled for March and another for April.